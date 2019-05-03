Get Mum-Daughter Outfits Or Just Quirk Up Your Wardrobe With These Custom Indo-Western Outfits

If you are yet to shop or put together your outfit for the next big festival, we point you to Totta in Jayanagar. Blending the best of traditional Indian ethnic and Indo-Western styles, Totta is perfect if you want to mix desi with global. Plus, we loved their rich palette of colours such as purples, rusty reds and deep blues.

We saw pretty options like a pastel pink organza saree paired with a hakoba sleeve blouse, bright orange Rajasthani-inspired mom and daughter outfits, and even a cute dhoti-kurta set for little boys. We're also fans of the wedding sets (matching kurta and saree for the bride and groom), and reversible dresses that can be worn in two different ways, as a day look and as a night look. The boutique has limited pieces on offer, with prices starting from INR 10,000 for a lehenga and INR 5,000 for the gowns. They focus more on custom fits and designs, so if personalisation is what you're looking for, you should head here.