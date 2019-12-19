Hot Wheels To Barbies: This Store In Indiranagar Is A Paradise For Every Child

Toys N Toys Baby Shop in Indiranagar is a three-storey building that is all about toys (as the name suggests). If going to Disney Land isn't on the cards, just head to Toys N Toys Baby Shop and hoard on board games, remote-controlled cars, and Barbie dolls. Hotwheels, Beyblades, Walkie-Talkies and Nero Guns, for more action-based ones. The first floor also stocks up on diapers, rompers, cloth diapers, beds for newborns and shoes for kids. They have a whole section filled with Barbie dolls of different kinds like fairy dolls, hairstylist barbies, and Indian bride barbie among others.

For toys that are more engaging, get puzzle boxes, stacking rings, alphabet and number wooden puzzles. Pick Monopoly, Life and other board games for a fun time with the fam or your squad. Their collection of life-size cars and bikes will spoil your child for choice (next birthday gift, maybe?). They also have educational CDs with rhymes, stories and interactive games. For newborns, get walkers, prams, rattles, teethers and play toys.. Get watches, sunglasses and sipper bottles for kids as well. One visit to this store will serve the purpose of shopping for toys and accessories for your kid/niece, till they're too old for them.