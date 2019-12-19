You''ve Gotta Try Authentic Filter Coffee At This Coffee House In Jayanagar!

MDP Coffee House tells that "Traditional Coffee is not a destination; it's a Journey". MDP began its journey humbly way back in 2004 in a small kiosk at IT giant "Accenture". Their motto was to provide qualitative filter coffee in a traditional style to one and all. Here again, after a couple of years management managed to open new branches across the city with new infrastructure & young & crisp interiors. This outlet is brand new in the locality which is located beside Ayyappa Swamy Temple, 7th Block Jayanagar. Interiors are really modern for a South Indian restaurant. I tasted • Idli - Smooth Idli served with Chutney dip & Sambar Dip. Sambar & Chutney were really good in taste than expected. • Masala Dosa - Crispy & Golden Brown served Masala Dosa. • Special Filter Coffee - This is something I have to mention. They had options to choose in Coffees. This one is a special Filter Coffee. It was really good in taste.