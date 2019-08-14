Traditional Hungarian Sweets With A Desi Twist In Namma Bengaluru

Traditional Hungarian sweets from the heart of Budapest served with a modern desi twist. Crispy and crunchy outside, soft and light and fluffy on the inside, this delectable dish will never fail to amaze you. The kürtoskalács is composed of a thin leavened and sugared dough, rolled around a wooden cylinder, thus becoming a spiral of cylindrical pasta cooked over the fire and hence served fresh with powdered cinnamon or coconut. If you’re a fan of churros and doughnuts, you just cannot afford to miss this mouth-watering chimney cake. This is the brand new outlet from Budapest Bake Inn located in the prime location of BTM layout. They have got a pretty good number of seating. I got to taste their soke of the cones like: • Berrylicious Cone - Dish from Dessert Chimney Cone which is the combination of Berry Compote + Fresh Strawberry + Chocolate Ice-cream. • Paneer Chilly Schezwan - Chimney Cone from Savoury section which comes with the combination of Chilly Paneer + Spring Onion + Green Chilly. It was good in taste. • Oreo Cookies - Thick Classic Milkshake served in Bottle Glass.