Shop For Super Comfy Home Linen At This Store In New BEL Road

As you get older (sigh), you start realising the value of home linen. Your bed (including the mattress, pillow and sheets) can make a huge impact not only on how much you sleep at night but also the quality of your Z's. So when we stumbled into Trance Home Linen, we were happy to have finally fulfilled our quest of finding the perfect home linen.

The store offers a wide range of home linen products like comforters, quilts, duvets, duvet covers and mattress protectors. Soft, chemical free and washable (your mum would be proud!), these beauties are designed for comfort and will last as long as your dreams will. They even have baby dry sheets, so if you have to babysit your nephew or niece.. you'll thank us later. Plus, whether you like your bedsheets or quilts in sober pastel colours, or something super loud (we're looking at you, Ranveer Singh), they have a large collection to choose from.