Home linen shopping? Don't even think about it -- simply head to Trance Retail in New BEL Road! From mattress protectors to duvets, quilts and bedsheets, you'll sleep well for years.
Shop For Super Comfy Home Linen At This Store In New BEL Road
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: Yeshwantpur
Great For
Shortcut
Home linen shopping? Don't even think about it -- simply head to Trance Retail in New BEL Road! From mattress protectors to duvets, quilts and bedsheets, you'll sleep well for years.
What Makes It Awesome
As you get older (sigh), you start realising the value of home linen. Your bed (including the mattress, pillow and sheets) can make a huge impact not only on how much you sleep at night but also the quality of your Z's. So when we stumbled into Trance Home Linen, we were happy to have finally fulfilled our quest of finding the perfect home linen.
The store offers a wide range of home linen products like comforters, quilts, duvets, duvet covers and mattress protectors. Soft, chemical free and washable (your mum would be proud!), these beauties are designed for comfort and will last as long as your dreams will. They even have baby dry sheets, so if you have to babysit your nephew or niece.. you'll thank us later. Plus, whether you like your bedsheets or quilts in sober pastel colours, or something super loud (we're looking at you, Ranveer Singh), they have a large collection to choose from.
Pro-Tip
They'll even customise products for you, if you want, and have it delivered to your doorstep within a week. Some of their products are even listed on Amazon.
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: Yeshwantpur
Comments (0)