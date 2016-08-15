Bangalore-Based Travel Companies That Give Free Rein To Your Wanderlust

Carefully planned trips for small groups of likeminded travel enthusiasts is what you can expect from Byond Travel. A experiences-led travel platform by Vikram Ahuja, they have everything from exploring Jordan in true Indiana Jones style to riding the world’s fastest roller coaster in Dubai. With travels built on recommendations from local experts and packing in plenty of food, drinks, music and dance, these aren’t your regular sightseeing trips.We love that they have women-only trips and even packages specially crafted for moms and children.

LBB’s Pick: We’re eyeing the early bird offer on their upcoming week-long trip to Greece. Who’s in to set out and explore Athens, Delphi and Meteora?

Contact: 080 39511935

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.