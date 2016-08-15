We’re all guilty of spending many an hour on elaborate daydreams about holidays. That said, when it actually comes to planning the details, it’s rather stressful. More so when you’re planning for a gang! So, dream your lofty dreams and let someone else take care of the nitty gritties. Whether it’s a weekend trip to Kodachadri or a week-long one to Greece, these city-based travel portals have you covered and how. LBB picks out some of Bangalore’s best travel groups and our favourites from their offers.
Bangalore-Based Travel Companies That Give Free Rein To Your Wanderlust
Byond Travel
Thrillophilia
Byond Travel
Carefully planned trips for small groups of likeminded travel enthusiasts is what you can expect from Byond Travel. A experiences-led travel platform by Vikram Ahuja, they have everything from exploring Jordan in true Indiana Jones style to riding the world’s fastest roller coaster in Dubai. With travels built on recommendations from local experts and packing in plenty of food, drinks, music and dance, these aren’t your regular sightseeing trips.We love that they have women-only trips and even packages specially crafted for moms and children.
LBB’s Pick: We’re eyeing the early bird offer on their upcoming week-long trip to Greece. Who’s in to set out and explore Athens, Delphi and Meteora?
Contact: 080 39511935
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
Travel Unbounded
Started by traveller and photographer, Chandrashekhar Kalyanasundaram, Travel Unbounded’s experiential travels go beyond just those around Bangalore, covering places of interest across the country and the globe. While they do have trips based on themes like exotic, heritage and beaches, sign up for their wildlife-focused ones if you’re up for something more thrilling — like a trip to Masai Mara, Africa to witness the wildebeest migration. Blending travel with photography, their Dream Safaris with ace nature and wildlife photographer, Dinesh Kumble are also worth bookmarking.
LBB’s Pick: Their 12-day package to Myanmar has us packing our bags already. Filling in quite a few sightseeing experiences, this one lets you explore the best of the country.
Contact: 080 41221272
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
Thrillophilia
Probably the country’s biggest online platform for activities, Thrillophilia {founded by Chitra Gurnani and Abhishek Daga} brings together local as well as offbeat experiences from different parts of Asia. From wildlife photography tours in Goa to kayaking in Bali, their list of curated activities comes in handy for those impromptu trips. What’s more, they might possibly make you look at the places in a new perspective. Planning a vacation? Look out for their offers on international getaways.
LBB’s Pick: Their Java Volcano Trek to Indonesia {as part of the group tours} caught our attention for the novelty and thrill of trekking to an active volcano. Reminds us of Jules Verne’s Journey To The Center Of The Earth.
Contact: info@thrillophilia.com
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
F5 Escapes
When Malini Gowrishankar started F5 Escapes {a travel startup that focuses on all-women travel}, she wanted it to have experiential packages that would give women a refreshing break. We love that they try to handpick places with character and warmth for your stay, and add some offbeat spots for that local flavour in your trip. Their safety checks and attention to details go a long way in making you feel safe while you have fun. Offering all-women group tours as well as customised experiences, they have packages like a quick three-day tour to the breathtaking Jog Falls and a tailor-made trip to Sikkim.
LBB’s Pick: Packing in a sunset watch, camel ride, rafting and sightseeing, their nine-day trip to Ladakh sounds like a great getaway from the buzz of the city.
Contact: 080 39510700
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
The WOW Club – Women On Wanderlust
Just scrolling through photos of their trips to Russia, Turkey or South Africa make us want ot sign up for all their trips! The first of women-only travel groups in the country, The WOW Club is an initiative of Sumitra Senapaty. From their upcoming Europe trip {which takes you through Austria and Czech Republic} to elaborate holidays in Kashmir and Kerala, these folks have enough of national and international journeys to pick from. They’re also up for customised holidays, all the more reason for you to gather your girl gang and head out!
LBB’s Pick: Old bazaars, folklore, history, mausoleums and local food — that’s about enough to convince us to sign up for their upcoming tour to Uzbekistan.
Contact: +91 9871921623
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
Nirvana Nomads
Looking for something closer home? A city-based alternate travel outfit by a group of youngsters, Nirvana Nomads has offbeat, low-cost weekend getaways every month. It’s not just the regular hikes and treks that you’ll get to experience. Think outings to Kodachadri or Mullayanagiri that include a game of football at the end of a hike, bathing in the wild or even a spot of rafting. Their Himalayan Trip series has longer journeys to places like Darcha Padum, Kang Yatse and Markha Valley.
LBB’s Pick: We’re bookmarking their weekend trip to Sakleshpur for its combination of mountain jeep safari, Malnad cuisine and adventure sports {ziplining too!}.
Contact: +91 7022887997
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
Active Holiday Company
Offering guided, semi-guided, self-guided and group/independent tours, Active Holiday Company has quite a few trips for you to pick from. We love that they curate trips according to different ‘trip styles’. Think wildlife safaris, culture-based explorations, and family holidays! Having covered over 1000 trips in around 100 countries, this one’s worth checking out, we think.
LBB’s Pick: Their 8-day trip to Cuba has everything from a round of salsa and a trip to a traditional cigar factory, to a mojito-making session.
Contact: +91 9886681381
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
