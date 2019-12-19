Travelling Through Hassan Road? Must Stop By This Place For Breakfast!

Swati Delicacy: If you are passing through Hassan stop at this place for some lip-smacking breakfast. This place is pure veg and is always crowded especially on weekends but you will manage to get a table, service is also good. Some must try things are Butter Masala Dosa, Vada with Sambhar and chutney. Even if you are crossing by this place during evening stop here for tasty coffee. They have space for U-turn so even if it's on another side of the road, not a problem.