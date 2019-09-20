Treat For Eyes And Taste Buds!

Casual Dining

Punkah House

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2989-B, 1st & 2nd Floor, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Tucked away between a busy street is this little gem, Punkah House. I'll start with the ambience. Quaint yet modern, which gives it a certain charm. You've got the option to be seated inside or in either of the balconies. The service is prompt and presentation of the food is a treat for the eyes. In addition to being aesthetically pleasing the food is delicious. They've found a way to make some unusual ingredients taste brilliant. Didn't get a chance to try the cocktails but they definitely looked beautiful! Must try - Flat breads, Crispy Lamb, Flourless Eton Mess

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

