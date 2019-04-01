Drop By This Brewery In Ashok Nagar For A Variety Of Beers

FARZI CAFE situated in UB city is an awesome place, the food was just amazing and a treat to the taste buds. The ambience is also good they had outdoor and indoor seating. Farzi cafe is a brewery, with 6 different types of brewery beers and they serve bottled beers and other drinks also. The staff is amazing and friendly, they were too polite and suggested some great food to have. The cost of food and drinks were not too expensive either even the presentation of there food was good. Should try the duo of stuffed mushroom, it was so yummy they serve with two different flavours.