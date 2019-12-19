Treat Yourself Like A Sheikh With The Authentic Arabic & North Indian Cuisine

Le Charcoal; With a base of Arabic Cuisine & North Indian cuisine, Had a pretty good & decent food experience for my Sunday lunch. I was informed they have a senior chef who worked under celebrity Chef Harpal Singh who would obviously bring all his experience that makes our meal joyful. Had a couple of starters & main course where every dish is pretty good & happy face for us :) They have open & closed seating so that we can choose to sit based on our interests. 👉 Corn Cheese Tikka: One of their famous veg dishes where the corn is perfectly mashed & felt in every bite. Loved it 👉 Al-Faham Chicken: Cooked Al Faham style with flavours straight from the heart of the Middle East. Grilled chicken served along with pita bread, a side of smooth hummus and garlic mayonnaise. This is a must try here 👉 Murgh Laseez Tikka Masala: Boneless chicken gravy which is a spicy version here went well with our naans :) perfect as it has to be 👉 Egg Dal Tadka: never heard of it, so went for it... Classic Dal Tadka is mixed along with egg bhurji. The egg stuff is a little bland, but it is a different dish to try here. 👉 Ghee Rice: Never a fan of ghee rice nor ordered it anywhere. Ordered it sceptically, but this is by far the best among all ghee rice I had earlier at any place. basmati rice along with cashews tossed in ghee.. was absolute yumm.. make sure u order this along with your fav curry. Had fresh watermelon juice which is very good & most effective for this climate. They also have mocktails & fruit juices to cater to everyone interests