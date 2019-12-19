Add Some Life To Your Home With Bonsai Plants From Here

Just in case you live in a tiny apartment with only enough space for your clothes, "the chair" that you dump your laundry on and some other bare essentials, you'd agree with us that there's barely any chance to get some green time these days. Fear not. All you've got to do is keep that miniature indoor wonder, the bonsai - in your living room, and you technically have an entire tree in your house!

In fact, we'd suggest you hit up Tree Craft to get your bonsais. Run by husband-wife duo Natasha and Kunal through their home, Tree Craft does everything from flowering trees to banyans. All this, starting from INR 1,500 upwards! That's not a bad deal, we think. Plus, each bonsai you buy comes in a pretty ceramic pot and you get fertilisers and pesticides, too. That's apart from the complimentary lifetime annual maintenance - you know, shaping, pruning and changing the soil and all that!