Live The High Life: Tree House Resorts Around The Country For Every Budget

Who wouldn’t want to get away from the mayhem of the city and escape to a place nestled in the hills of Lonavala? The entire property is set on wooden walkways, so you literally walk above ground level at all times. Pick from seven different tree houses including the basic one – Sunset, which is really not too basic with a loft suite, private deck, and an open-air shower. If you’re up for a splurge, stay at Heritage or Starlight which has two balconies, a charming spiral terrace which leads to our personal favourite place – the Hanging Room, which is suspended from the main house, with only glass for walls. Pricing starts at INR 12,000 upwards per night.