Trek, Set, Go: Ladies, Join This Women-Only Travel Group To Go On Adventures Together

Whether it's to get away from your stressful job or to ditch the husband/boyfriend for a while, it's fun to go on a girls-only trip now and then. Especially when it's with a group like ALAG (the All Ladies Adventure Group, that is). Sign up with them to be a part of their hip community of women adventurists. Together, you can go backpacking, trekking, or even try your hand at mountaineering! Sounds exciting, no?

Started by Ajita Madan (who is a certified mountaineer herself), the whole idea behind ALAG is to get women to travel in safe settings and be comfortable with just being themselves. Not only do you get to go on one-day treks to places like Ramnagar (where the film Sholay was shot) and Rayakottai, but you'll also be able to learn a skill or two while you're at it. Think self-defence, survival skills and basic know-how for when you want to go on solo trips. There's no age limit to join the group, either, so you'll get to meet and learn from women across ages.

At the moment, they operate out of a Facebook page and a Wordpress website, so if you want to stay updated with what's happening, make sure to follow them on these platforms. What we especially love about them is that these adventure trips won't cost you an arm and a leg (thank God!). A trek, for instance, will only set you back by INR 500 or so, and will include a free meal (or two), as well. Now we know how we'll be spending our weekends!