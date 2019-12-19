These Hills Connect The Western & Eastern Ghats And Were Once Veerappan's Home Too

At 170 km away, Biligiriranga Hill is unlike any other trekking trails from Bangalore that you might have trekked. It's part of the hill range that connects the Western Ghats to the Eastern Ghats, so the Biligirirangan Wildlife Sanctuary that it includes, is teeming with some of the best biodiversity that nature has to offer. It's also a tiger reserve. Wildlife enthusiasts, this is your place to go in the weekends to catch sight of elephants that largely form the animal population along with sloth bears, deers, and a variety of birds including owls and sunbirds. The Soliga tribe, that lives off forest produce like honey, berries and timber, still live in small shelters here.

The fact that the hills were Veerappan's home base once upon a time is something that's become part of the history of this place. While we cannot tell you the exact trails that the bandit once walked on, but you could still get your thrill by wandering the hills, navigating tough terrains and forests.

More than Veerappan though, the major attraction is the 500 years old Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple located on the highest peak of the range. Biligiri in Kannada means white top, which gives the hill its name. From the top, you'll get scenic views of the valleys of BR Hills including the Cauvery. If you're planning on spending the weekend here, you can check into the K Gudi Wilderness Camp which has cottages amidst the forests.