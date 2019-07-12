Explore The Depths Of The Periyar Tiger Reserve With A Trekking And Bamboo Rafting Expedition

A trip to Thekkady in Kerala is incomplete without swinging by the famed Periyar Tiger Reserve. Explore the sanctuary in depth by booking yourself a spot on the many trekking trips on offer. Make an online booking or snap up tickets at the local Kerala tourism office.

Our favourite is the trekking plus bamboo rafting experience that is a sure shot way to encounter the sanctuary’s many wild residents. Periyar pushes for eco-tourism and many of the sanctuary’s offerings are geared towards that. Once you are booted up, you’ll be led by a forest department official and a guide deep into the forest. From here, you can soak in the splendour of the forest. Bird life too, is abundant. Nilgiri wood pigeons, Malabar grey hornbills, Nilgiri thrush, and oriental darters are all part of the ecosystem. You’ll also walk by gaur, wild boars, and Nilgiri langurs. The treks are an excellent way to catch sight of the area’s high elephant population. Tiger sightings are rare though.

At the end of the trek, you continue exploring the sanctuary on a bamboo raft. While you won’t be able to try your hand at the oars, a rickety bamboo raft is a fun and eco-friendly way to glide the waters. Want a more challenging experience? Go for the Border Hiking Trail where you will navigate the sanctuary’s tough terrain. It’s strictly for avid hikers who can make their way around steep ridges and can walk continuously for hours together.