Trendy Has a New Address At This Boutique In Koramangala

A one-stop destination for all your vacay and office wear dressing is what Amar Kosa is all about. Run by an exceptionally talented NIFT alumnus Ruchita, this brand is all comfort in easy breezy cotton and linens, mostly handloom fabrics. The dresses and tops are chic and stylish, in keeping with the fashion trends. The dresses especially can be used as both casual or formal with the right accessories. Ask Ruchita to help you choose different shrugs that can be teamed up to change the looks effortlessly. They have a range of ready-to-wear western and Indo Western styles that can be picked up from the store. Fittings can be done as per measurements. Ruchita also takes custom orders for certain styles or designs that you may have in mind. In keeping with her passion for style and comfort, she's just launched a lovely range of handmade bags in cotton and leather. With totes and duffels to laptop bags, the range covers all accessory needs for the modern woman. The finish is super fine, and the colours attractive. These bags are a must-have for anyone looking for exclusive stuff. Do visit the store or place an order from the website directly. Amar Kosa actively participates in various exhibitions across the city, so follow their social media to keep a track on where they exhibit next (in case Koramangala seems far). The service here is great too.👍