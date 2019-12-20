This Chain Store Wins For Slinky Stilettos And Faux Leather Boots Starting At INR 1,000

Located in a basement shop on busy Commercial Street (they also have an outlet on Brigade Road), Trendz Shoes is where you can swing by when you need a stylish pair of shoes without blowing up your bank account. The store has quite a variety for us gals, but you may want to spend some time here to pick something that suits your style mantra best. If you are heading to an Indian wedding sometime soon, you can pick from their rather shiny collection of slip-ons and sandals. These range from the subtle to in-your-face glitzy, so you can choose from the motherload here. And they have it in all heel heights as well — from flats to sky-high ones. Looking for the perfect stilettos for your night out? They have everything from classic black pumps, to delicate ones crafted from satin, and others feature floral prints. If there is a trend out there, you can be sure that Trendz has it. Prices for these begin as low as INR 1,000 and can go up to INR 2,500.

For those of you who’d love a fantastic pair of boots but don’t have a generous budget, then, the offerings here will not disappoint. From ankle-length to thigh-high, they’ve got you covered. And if you are looking for something other than faux leather, you can go with suede too. Prices on the boots begin at INR 1,500. Trendz does stock everyday wear shoes. You can pick from a limited collection of ballerinas or smart work wear but don’t count on them lasting for long.

