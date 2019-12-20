Score Glass Lanterns And Yards Of Fabric At This Tribal Shop In Koramangala's BDA Complex

Tribes India is the metaphoric cave we’ve finally found filled with tribal treasure in the form of gorgeous paintings, textiles, jewellery, metallic and ceramic figurines and organic food produce. As soon as you step in, you are hit with an eyeful of gorgeous colours coming from shelves stocked with artsy goodness.

With racks of textiles in raw silk and organic cotton, pick out the most exquisite saris and kurtas, so the aunties will take you a bit more seriously at the next family function you’re at. You can pair it with the jewellery here, which are indie chic statement pieces. The home decor available here ranged from old school glass lanterns that will add pops of colour to your room, to unique tribal paintings and Dhokra metal pieces made by the tribes of Orissa, that are sure to turn a few heads.

Tribes India's store sells arts and crafts from tribes all over the country — Madhya Pradesh to Karnataka. It also features a lot of products from other co-ops, like Organic Honey from the Girijan Co-operative Corporation of Andhra Pradesh. The prices start at INR 149 and go upwards depending on the type of product you’re looking for. Considering the craftsmanship and skill that has gone into each product, we’re happy with those rates!