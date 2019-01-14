Buntings To Art Prints, This Artsy Brand's Cool Merch Works Well As Gifts Or Decor Pieces

For stationery fiends and those who love surrounding themselves with art, Trippy Hippie's collection of notebooks, jotbooks, journals, art prints, bookmarks, badges, fridge magnets, and buntings are perfect. Whimsical, colourful, and quirky with a dash of humour, the design theme on these pieces are inspired by travel, everyday life, and hippy (and boho) culture. Art prints are what you'd want to pick first from this Instagram-based brand. They work as quirky gifts or even decor pieces if you are going for a colourful and vibrant look. You have chickens on skulls, skeletons riding stars, and bohemian girls. I loved the series of bunting that features hilarious doodled animals doing yoga. It's cool and will make you chuckle. We can get behind the warrior pose featuring a bunny rabbit. If you are like me, then you'll definitely be stocking up on notebooks (regular and pocket-sized), jotbooks, and journals. These come with pastel covers with similar illustrations to that of the art prints. Check out the series of pocket notebooks that's got everything from mountains to mushrooms.Other merch includes badges and bookmarks with minimal artwork of puns and humour. The 'peas of mind' bookmark has our heart!