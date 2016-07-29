Hippie Hiatus: 12 Trippy Places To Visit In India

It is the smallest hill station of the country located in Maharashtra. Since this town does not allow any form of vehicles, you will have to walk or ride a horse or mule. While you are there, take in a breath of fresh air and immerse yourself in the greenery that is spread all around you. The town has a total of 38 viewpoints which provide a panoramic view of the Western Ghats. With internet availability being a problem and leaving millennials without surfing the web, it can become pretty eerie at night when one cannot step out to explore at night. Whether it is the haunted vibes that work for you or the quaint ones, you are in for a trippy vacation.