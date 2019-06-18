Smoor definitely gives away the best hot chocolate. The best part is they have 4 varieties of hot chocolate. And also the pan seared chicken with mashed potato was a touch of elegance. About the dessert, The New York baked cheesecake is a breath of fresh air. Smoor is a must visit if you are a chocolate fan and also some good food.
Smoor Offers An Exclusive Varieties Of Chocolate Along With Amazing Hot Chocolate
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Every thing is just awesome
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With
Family, Bae, Kids
Also On Smoor
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Comments (0)