Smoor Offers An Exclusive Varieties Of Chocolate Along With Amazing Hot Chocolate

Smoor

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
1131, 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Smoor definitely gives away the best hot chocolate. The best part is they have 4 varieties of hot chocolate. And also the pan seared chicken with mashed potato was a touch of elegance. About the dessert, The New York baked cheesecake is a breath of fresh air. Smoor is a must visit if you are a chocolate fan and also some good food.

Every thing is just awesome

₹500 - ₹1,000

Family, Bae, Kids

