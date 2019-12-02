True Indian Flavours With Healthier And Flexible Options At Fabcafe

Inspired Indian Bistro! A perfect caption for the place. Fab Cafe is where one can feast on Indian flavours with a lesser spice to the pallet. This place proves that Indian Food is just not peppers and Chillies. There is true innovation behind curating such a Fantastic menu, which is friendly for Vegans and Health Freaks too. With gluten-free options, this is a paradise for gluten allergic people. People can shop until the brim in Fab India and come down to this fantastic Fab Cafe for a scrumptious meal. With plenty of smoothie bowls and salads, The Shakarkhandi Tarbooj Salad has Baby potatoes and watermelons with pumpkin seeds which are also high in nutritional value. Baby potatoes are pan-fried and are perfectly made to suit the pallet. Momos are an integral part of us, here the momos are made of Jackfruit flour and stuffed with spinach, green chillies and Water Chestnuts, they are an absolute delight. Golgappas need a special mention here, stuffed with sprouts and given three kinds of pani which is of pomegranates, Pineapples and mint. Mutton Samosas are very well made with minced mutton and amazing spices which makes it a flavourful treat. Galouti Kebabs here must be had to experience the true Nawabi cuisine. How much do you fancy a Tri Dal Khichdi made of red rice? I can definitely say this was simply superb. Quinoa Biryani anyone? Yes, you read it right. Biryani made with quinoa and jackfruits with the right amount of Masala. Singhara Flour Chapati and Lucknowi cashew mutton korma is a beautiful combination. For Desserts, the Berry Ice Cream is truly amazing, served an Almond Biscotti, it's more fabulous. The Walnut tart with Himalayan honey is a must-try.