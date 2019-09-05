Have Gourmet Seafood & Meaty Breakfasts At Yomama!

YoMama is a place with unique ambience, which is classy as well as funky at the same time. This restaurant in Indiranagar is a bit hard to find, but once you find it, there's a chance that you'll have a good time out here. This place has outdoor as well as indoor seating arrangement. The prices are quite pocket-friendly. Moreover, it also conducts various kinds of art and painting session. Coming to the service, the staff members were courteous and well behaved. However, the service was quite slow and there was a lot of confusion among the staff members. Dishes kept on going to the wrong tables, orders were misinterpreted, etc. These things need to be improved. Otherwise, the experience was good. Lastly, the food was quite good over here. We didn't have any food which tasted bad per se. Butter Garlic Prawns and Seafood Chowder were top-notch and tasted amazing. So did the Fish Fingers. The Burgers and Chicken Stroganoff tasted alright. I felt that the seafood was quite good here. So you should go for it. Overall, we had a great time here. The ambience and the food were lovely. YoMama is a great place to spend time with your friends and loved ones without burning a hole in your wallet!