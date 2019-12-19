Journey Through India: Try The Palatable 15-Course Meal At Maziga

Maziga, the renowned restaurant of Singapore, has opened their first outlet in India and that too at VR Mall. Apart from the regular a la carte, they have set menus too. One thing that needs a special mention is their 15-course meal “Journey Through India”. I fell in love with this place and its cosy ambience. It looks classy with wine bottles on shelves and pretty crystal chandeliers hanging from the top. Various gastronomical applications have been done to the menu which makes it exquisite; Indian food with a modern touch. Some of the highlights from the menu: - Chaat Masala Yoghurt Spherification - Quinoa Upma Cod Fish Kaffir Lime Sauce - Banana Flower Dumpling Tomato Fennel Split Peas - White Chocolate Golgappa Bomb Chilli Masala Pani - Sea Food Pilaf - Thandai Pannacotta