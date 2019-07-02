Bhojohori Manna Is Offering Authentic Bengali Food Which Is Hard To Miss

This place shouts all things Bengali! From ambience to the food, this place is all about authenticity! If you’re craving for some classic rohu fish and rosogolla, this place is your best bet. Head over to Bhojohori Manna in Koramangala to explore some great Bengali food. Food in the frame: Daab Chingri- King Prawn slow cooked in tender coconut, Dum Aloo With Puri, Steamed Rice. P.S. don’t forget to try their Mishti Doi - a fermented sweet made from whole milk and jaggery