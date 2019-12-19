Tura Turi for Baby Blankets Full of Dreams

The reversible night and day blanket, which essentially means that any time is sleep time! We’re all for the cause.

Check out their Facebook here.

Prices: Blankets priced at INR 3,800 – 4,400; malmal dohars priced at INR 1,199 per piece or INR 1,799 for a set of two; malmal swaddle cloths come in sets of three, priced at INR 899. Free shipping across India.