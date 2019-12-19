Daytime tales or bedtime fables, the vibrant and ethnic designs of story-based Tura Turi blankets and dohars have you covered.
Tura Turi for Baby Blankets Full of Dreams
What Tura Turi means
In Chattisgarhi, it’s the equivalent of ‘munna munni’ or ‘chhora chhori’. Basically, it’s for little boys and girls who have plenty of exposure to foreign baby books and words, but don’t always see enough of ethnic Indian objects like the ‘chanda mama’ we knew so well while growing up, or even folk art like Madhubani drawings.
Weaving stories
Tura Turi was started by an ex-journalist based in Dubai (who didn’t want to wait to come to India in order for her young one to learn what a peacock was), and her very talented illustrator sister, who hand draws these bright patterns which you can use as inspiration to make up any number of stories that it takes to get kids to sleep! With cute little phrases written out in Hindi that dance over the blankets, you don’t need to look far if you run out of inspiration.
Dreamy delights
The sisters were determined to use only those materials that they wouldn’t mind their children rubbing up against. Although finding 100% cotton that doesn’t bleed and malmal soft enough to pass through a ring was a challenge, their efforts paid off with these ultra-soft blankets and dohars stuffed with polyfill and cotton flannel respectively. All the better to snuggle with.
LBB loves…
The reversible night and day blanket, which essentially means that any time is sleep time! We’re all for the cause.
Prices: Blankets priced at INR 3,800 – 4,400; malmal dohars priced at INR 1,199 per piece or INR 1,799 for a set of two; malmal swaddle cloths come in sets of three, priced at INR 899. Free shipping across India.
