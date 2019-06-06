Head To This Forest In The Outskirts Of Bangalore For A Spot Of Hiking And Cycling

Considered to be the city’s only surviving forest, the Turahalli Forest is a stretch of greenery, located off Kanakapura Road (In fact a hop, skip and jump away from Banashankari). Popularly known as Karishma Hills, this stretch of beautiful forest is perfect for a day trip, if you are looking for a spot of fresh air, exercise or even adventure. Take a brisk walk or cycle through the forest area and take the road further up to a viewpoint, up amongst giant, craggy boulders {a favourite spot for the city’s rock climbers}. The viewpoint offers a sweeping vista of Bangalore and its surrounding greenery.

Enter the forest from the southern side to take advantage of the peace and quiet and allow yourself to enjoy your trek in solitude as you walk or cycle (there is a decent cycling track here) through the greenery. The vegetation is sparse and mostly comprises tall and fragrant eucalyptus trees. Birdwatchers you can come here to spot your favourite kind of avian creatures, with reported sightings of mynahs, babblers, peafowls and more. Don’t forget to take along your binoculars.

