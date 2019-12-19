Getting Your Hands On Turkish Ice Cream Is Pretty Hard Thanks To Mustafa And His Mad Ice Cream Skills

For those wondering what a dondurma is, it's basically a stick, chewy kind of ice cream originating in Turkey. And for the first time (at least in Bangalore), you can get it at The Maras, a quaint ice cream parlour specialising in different dondurma flavours. But the real fun lies in eating dondurma is when you place an order and Mustafa, who's from Turkey and wears attire of a typical Turkish ice cream vendor, takes you on that typical experience that you might have seen in countless YouTube and Facebook videos. Basically, you are not going to get your scoop of ice cream just like that.

It's an elaborate act, which you definitely need to record on your phone, where you get your ice cream. Then you don't. And then you do, but it's only a cone. And then you get it, but then you don't. And sometimes you end up with tissue. But after a minute or so, after you have been trolled, and Mustafa, finally hands you the ice cream. We went through the same act (and we quite enjoyed it) when we ordered the strawberry and banana scoop. It's definitely worth the wait! There's chocolate, pistachio, and saada, which is plain ice cream that gets the Mustafa treatment. Other flavours like caramel, kiwi, and tender coconut get the simple scoop treatment.