Namrata Sudhindra will make sure you learn the true style of yoga with focus on breath, meditation and health — weight loss comes as a by-product.
Twist, Turn, Stretch And Meditate At Namrata Sudhindra's Yoga Classes
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
Shortcut
In Position
A dentist by degree and also a former model, Sudhindra is very clear on how she teaches yoga. It’s all for the holistic healing of the body and mind. So if you come specifically to lose weight, then you best change your goals. What is most admirable about this yogini is that she’s really broken the art down to its most simple form to help a novice understand what she’s talking about — a refreshing change from the usual lead-follow formats in most other classes. Her style is Hatha-inspired and breath and alignment driven, which means no abridged asanas, luckily.
Training Day
She is trained in yoga at the prestigious Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana in Mysore, so you can rest assured that she knows what she’s doing. Her calm demeanour, low voice and passion for yoga will made us fans from our first class. Besides, her love for yoga is so contagious, like us, you’ll be inspiring others soon enough too! Encouraging and subtly modifying your poses until they’re perfect, her sessions are a blend of intense and gentle movements, ensuring it’s easy on your body yet pushes limits.
Long Term Planning
And best of all? You’ll be sweating it out but will feel relaxed and so rejuvenated you’ll be wanting to take on the world. If you have a particular chronic problem or injury, then this kind trainer will even make a house visit for a specified time to get you back on track. Expecting mothers or new mums can also head to her classes as she’ll tailor-make a program just for you.
