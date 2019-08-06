Travel To These Places For A Two-Day Trip From Bangalore

If you love beaches and seafood, add Mangalore, the coastal city to your list of places for a two-day trip. It is about 352 kilometers from the city and you can either drive down, or take an overnight bus or train to Mangalore. With the Konkan coastline, there's something for everyone from scenic views to great experiences. Fill your trip with sun, sea, and sand by visiting Panambur which is one of India's cleanest and safest beaches with lifeguards on duty. With a range of activities like the kite festival, boat races, and paragliding, this beach is filled with life. When in Mangalore, head to Pabba's and order the legendary Gadbad. Craving for some seafood? Machali and Giri Manja will help you out with their extensive seafood thails. Go on a shopping spree at one of the four malls in the city: Bharath, Empire, City Central, and Forum. Drive down to Udupi and visit the famous Krishna Temple.

