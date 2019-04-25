Uber Cool Rooftop Microbrewery You Surely Can't-Miss!

Breweries

The Yellow Submarine

Panduranga Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

SRK Towers, 4th Floor, 448, Bannerghatta Road, Panduranga Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Yellow Submarine Beer Deck & Dining is a very attractive place with a super cool and chilled out rooftop ambience. Great place to relax with some chilled beer and great food. They serve almost all kinds of food starting from pizzas to Indian food, Thai and more. They do have some lovely desserts as well The staff is extremely friendly and courteous. A good place to hang out with a big group of friends.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

