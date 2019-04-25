The Yellow Submarine Beer Deck & Dining is a very attractive place with a super cool and chilled out rooftop ambience. Great place to relax with some chilled beer and great food. They serve almost all kinds of food starting from pizzas to Indian food, Thai and more. They do have some lovely desserts as well The staff is extremely friendly and courteous. A good place to hang out with a big group of friends.
Uber Cool Rooftop Microbrewery You Surely Can't-Miss!
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Big Group, Bae
