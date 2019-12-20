UDP Brings To You The Flavours Of Udupi & Some Other Southern Regions!

I was first wondering why they would name such a beautiful and chic place "UDP" Until I got to know their back story which is really intriguing as they believe infusing a legacy that has been around for the past few decades. With great innovation & all things niche, Speciality Restaurants Ltd hereby bring to Indiranagar their latest concept of restaurants with great comfort food and cocktails inspired from South India.p UDP celebrates the soul of Udupi, the warmth of a classic pub and the vibrancy of Bengaluru. Specially curated comfort food inspired from regions Karnataka, Kerela, Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh the menu is a mix of classics and innovative dishes adapted for a neighbourhood bar setting. To begin with, you will be presented a basket of their Signature Deccan chips which are crisp-fried Malabar parottas cut into triangles served alongside some spicy hummus, believe me when I say this - I could have unending plates of those. My dear vegetarian friends could opt hand-pressed spiced Arbi Podi & Poryal Vegetable Croquettes whereas I would love to be feasting on delicious chicken ghee roast and prawns ghee roast over mini neer dosas. Coorgi pork lovers can also feel at home, thanks to the Coorgi Style Pork Pizza that will make your visit worth it. I've lately cut down on the consumption of sugar but I can never say no to desserts, so I chose to go for the Gulab jamun tiramisu where a bed of gulab jamun allows the creamy tiramisu layer to set over it. I loved the Coconut cold coffee, served as a filter coffee would be served only cold and with a hint of white rum - a total masterpiece! UDP is one such place where you will barely know what's that you're in for, it is indeed mysterious on the outside. It's not just a dining experience but a whole journey in itself that is all set to take you on a beautiful culinary ride.