This Place In Koramangala Is A Pure Delight For Authentic Andhra Cuisine

Ulavacharu, a casual dining restaurant serving authentic Andhra cuisine located in the busiest street of 5th Block Koramangala, besides Black pearl. The Ambiance, lightning, decor of this place is amazing, as you enter the decor make you feel you are out of Bangalore. It is a highly successful restaurant in Andra, now serving the delightful food to people of Namma Bengaluru. Visited this place for Dinner one Sunday evening with a group of friends and ordered various dishes. The food was a delight, the rich flavours, and spice in every single dish. For starters ordered: * Mokkajonna Vepudu (4/5) * Pandu Mirapakai (5/5) * Bangla kodi (5/5) * kona seema kodi vepudu (5/5) * Chapala Vepudu (5/5) Highly recommend Bangla kodi and kona seema kodi vepudu! For main course ordered: * Raju Gari kodi pulao(5/5) * Gadwal Kodi pulao (5/5) * Gutti Vankaya Pulao (5/5) * Papu Charu Annam (5/5) * Daddojanamz (4/5) * Tandoori Fish (5/5) Raju Gari Kodi pulao and Tandoori fish a Must try. Raju Gari Kodi pulao is his original dish, a Palau or biryani made with 0% ghee or oil. very light and rich in flavour. Finally for dessert ordered Apricot Delight (5/5), absolutely loved this 1. Overall had a wonderful dining experience, also the Ulavacharu, a gravy which is tangy and spicy, served on every table is a must try, makes any dish a scrumptious one. They have 18 varieties of biryani, we barely tried few, can't wait to visit again and treat my pallets with some flavoursome and spicy dishes. Bon Appetit!