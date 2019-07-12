Ulavacharu Introduces Godavari Districts Style Lunch At Affordable Rates

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Ulavacharu

Koramangala, Bengaluru
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Vijay Jatti Building, 104, 1st Cross Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Ulavacharu, the restaurant named after a popular Telugu Dish Ulavacharu has introduced an Andhra Bhojanam or Lunch with unlimited quantity and priced perpetually. We start the Bhojanam with Ulavacharu and Ghee, Chitlam Pudi (made with three kinds of Dal). Then the Phulka with Bangaladumpa Vepudu (Potato Fry). The welcome sweet of sweet samosa is truly good. Once you start with Rice than the Pappu one enjoys the Pappu Charu of Godavari Districts. The pepper rasam is astounding and the Thick yoghurt is to die for.

What Could Be Better?

Pappu could be made better

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Casual Dining

Ulavacharu

Koramangala, Bengaluru
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Vijay Jatti Building, 104, 1st Cross Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default