A hub of Ultimate Frisbee, Ultimate Bangalore is the main centre which coordinates events, and holds practice sessions. With 16 teams from the city alone, you’ve got to be part of this growing community. It’s fun, relaxing and you get to meet new people. It doesn’t get better. Truly. It’s also very comforting to know that you don’t need any prior knowledge to get playing. Just wake up, see how it works, and then dive right into the game. Well, as long as you can run and catch, with some level of dignity, you’re good!

So, go on. Sign-up here. Team LBB is all for getting the sport into the Olympics. Who knows, you might be representing India at the Olympics soon.