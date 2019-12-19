Ultimate Tawa Pulav At Dev Sagar

Dev Sagar on food street is pretty famous for their chats and street food. Their tawa pulav takes it all! Made on a huge Tawa where they make pav bhaji. Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and peas are fried on the tawa. This gives it a good amount of the bhaji flavor and yes a lot of butter to make it extra tasty. Then they add their secret spicy gravy and mix it with rice to give us a plate of scrumptious tawa pulav. Served with boondi Raitha and onions, you'd definitely come back to have it again. Do try the Jalebi Rabdi after the pulav!