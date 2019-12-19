Dev Sagar on food street is pretty famous for their chats and street food. Their tawa pulav takes it all! Made on a huge Tawa where they make pav bhaji. Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and peas are fried on the tawa. This gives it a good amount of the bhaji flavor and yes a lot of butter to make it extra tasty. Then they add their secret spicy gravy and mix it with rice to give us a plate of scrumptious tawa pulav. Served with boondi Raitha and onions, you'd definitely come back to have it again. Do try the Jalebi Rabdi after the pulav!
Ultimate Tawa Pulav At Dev Sagar
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: National College
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: National College
Comments (0)