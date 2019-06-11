Ultimate & Unlimited Spread Of Chinese, BBQ & North Indian

Laying out a buffet is an art by itself and they at Chutney Chang, are proud to say they have consummately perfected the art for the gourmand as well as a simple food lover. Their signature wide variety of buffet selections will take you to unknown corners of India and China to get a taste of the local flavour from regionally inspired specials perfected through the years. Doesn’t really matter whether you are vegetarian or non-vegetarian, whether you love Indian or prefer Chinese food or an exotically flavoured fusion of these two - there is always something to tantalize your taste buds and your preferences. Chutney Change serves the longest and most sumptuous buffet in Bangalore with a spread of more than 55 items. It is an endless feast where you begin with zesty soups and bites into the captivating hot starters. If you are not yet ready for the main course, just stop at the chaat counter where piquant, spicy flavours of Bhelpuri and Dahi Puri come softly drifting towards you. Enjoy a bit from different varieties of chaats, catch up with pals and get ready for the main course. That sure will take you on a culinary spin. It’s impossible to taste all and impossible to pass on too. You would love to savour the dazzlingly sinful display of freshly-made gourmet pastries and custom-created ice-creams. But there’s only so much a stomach can take. The Tawa Seer Fish and Kachhi Ghosht ki Biriyani, nestling amidst an endless array of prawn, chicken and meat dishes, are literally revered by the non-vegetarians. They rank high in popularity along with the perpetually best-selling marinated and grilled dishes. So is Cauliflower Tai Pei, Zaffrani Paneer Tikka and Pan Fried Chinese Greens - the most sought-after dishes for the vegetarian. Its casual yet luxurious atmosphere makes it a favourite haunt for everyone - a couple of friends meeting for lunch/ dinner, corporate get-togethers or family parties. All the dishes are changed regularly. A different spread every time. Chutney Chang, currently there are two branches in Bangalore – one at Museum Road and the other at Jayanagar.