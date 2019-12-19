Bell Sleeves, Kalamkari Prints And Silk: Shop For Readymade Blouses From This Brand

We've all been there. We've worn that one sari we own way too many times or held on to that pretty ghagra from 2011 that has helped us sail through so many weddings. And yet, every now and then, you might come across a wedding where you'd want to make more of an effort. If you're in this situation, we suggest pairing your old saris, skirts and dhoti pants with readymade blouses from Umbara Choli Maker.

We found some pretty kalamkari and ikat blouses, that will look great with block-coloured saris. For more versatile options, check out their flared crop top-type blouses that are not only classy and vibrant, but go well with most things in your wardrobe along with being decently priced too (INR 470 upwards). Apart from these, you'll find plenty of other options like bell sleeves, gingham and silk blouses to experiment with your style. For a real steal deal, go through their saree-blouse combo offers (starting at INR 1,750).

Umbara employs women from different sections of society and is working towards becoming a sustainable and ethical livelihood provider, so you will be supporting a noble cause by shopping from here! Bear in mind though, that they don't have a physical store (only a tailoring unit in Malleshwaram), so you will have to order via Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp or their website. All you have to do is give them your measurements, and they will dispatch the order as soon as possible.