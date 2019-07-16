Unchi Wali Chai Is A Must Try For All You Tea Lovers!

If you're one of those Tea Lovers who love exploring and trying out various kinds of tea then you have to try Unchi Wali Chai. Unchi Wali Chai is a premium tea brand of The Shef Society which is run by Smita Agrawal who is a certified Tea Sommelier. Apart from different kinds of teas, they also curate one-of-a-kind tea experiences and organize events at different venues regularly in the city. They have monthly tea tasting soirees (with food paired) of unique Indian and Non-Indian teas followed by a tea social over Indian Chai with curated savouries and confections. They create unique Tea experiences like a Gong-Fu Tea Ceremony, 300 years Wu-Wo Chinese Tea Ceremony, Innovative pairings like chai with rum, tea & wine etc. Some of their exclusive teas are Darjeeling 1st Flush White, Lemon Tea, Ginger Tea, Pepper Mint Tea, Indian Chai, Kashmiri Kahwa and more. Other interesting teas include Ayurvedic Morning Hour Tea, Yoga Chai, Herbal Fairy Tale Chai, Matcha Japanese Powdered Tea and Gyokuro Japanese Tea. The teas are priced between Rs.400 to Rs.2500 for 100-gram packs. They also do smaller and larger quantities and gift boxes and prices vary accordingly. With an array of exotic teas, Unchi Wali Chai will have all your tea cravings sorted.