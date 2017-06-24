If you are working out of HSR and are looking for a budget place to grab some lunch during office hours, you’ll be surprised to know that the sheer number of restaurants in the proximity are all well under the price range of INR 300. We found seven such gems in and around HSR Layout that that are best spots for cheap {and delicious!} lunch.
Hungry In HSR? These Under INR 300 Places Are Perfect For The Office Lunch Crowd
If you are looking for ghar ka khana, Mumbai Tiffin is the place to be. Crowded with office goers on weekdays, you’ll be lucky to get a seat if you go during the peaks hours {between 1 pm and 2 pm}. The no-fuss limited North Indian menu is a delight. We recommend the Phulka thali wth rice {INR 120} and the Methi Paratha thali without rice {INR 180}. The phulkas are soft while the sabzis and daal have a very homely taste to them.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Mustard Food Cafe
It’s always crowded, be it noon or 3 in the afternoon. But since the service is quick, the waiting time is usually only for 10 minutes tops. You can either order the Non-Veg Combo {INR 150} or the Veg Combo {INR 110}. The non-veg combo comes with two pieces of chicken, a chicken curry, daal, phulkas, salad, papad, and rice, so for INR 150 bucks, we find Mustard’s meals to be satisfyingly good.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Shree Khana Khazana
If you are in for some authentic Rajasthani fare, you need to go here for lunch. While they have a la carte, we prefer the meal combos — Maharaja Thali {INR 225}, Badi Thali {INR 120}, and the Choti Thali {INR 90}. You can order the Daal Bathi Churma {INR 90} like we did or go for the Badi Thali that comes with four rotis, rice, lehsun chutney {it’s delish}, daal, subzi, and papad. We also love the delicious not-so-spicy stuffed mirchi pakoda {INR 30}.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Gongura's
Craving for some spicy Guntur Chicken? Head over to Gongura’s and satisfy your craving. While the service is pretty tardy, the food makes up for it. You can order the Andhra meal for INR 90 and order a side of Guntur Chicken {INR 140}. If you are in for some biryani, the INR 160 Hyderbadi Chicken Biryani Boneless is recommended.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Pappu Chaiwalla
We usually go here for their Pappu Ka Apna Sandwich and Pappu Ki Chai, we found during one of our lunch outings that the Veg Combo {INR 150} is equally delicious. The Daal Makhani is yum! You can also snack upon munchies such as the Bang Bang Maggi {spicy version} or ask for the Chole Chawal rice bowl {INR 130}.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Paratha Plaza
Satisfy your paratha cravings by ordering parathas such as Karram Khurram {papad + onions + spices} and Laila Majnu {aloo + gobi + spices}. The paratha servings are quite satisfying and if you aren’t all that hungry, just one would do. You can also order from the a la carte menu dishes such as Matar Paneer, Veg Kholapuri, and Paneer Butter Masala with rotis and naan.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Nandini Cool Joint
Often our last resort lunch place, you get everything from Chow Chow Bath to Dosa to meals. It’s almost like a dharshini but with an ice cream parlour ambience. It’s self-service and we love the fact that the sambhar isn’t all that sweet. For INR 100, you can order a meal, Badam milk, and an ice cream.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
