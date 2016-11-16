Under999: A Gourmet Guide To Foodhall

Shopping at gourmet food supermarket Foodhall can get a bit intimidating. Rows and rows of imported goodies, fresh produce and baked treats. Whether you’re looking for something as eclectic as green tea ginger ale, or the indulgent and earthy flavour of truffles — Foodhall has it all. But what does one choose and what does one leave out, especially when you are on a budget. Not to worry! We’ve combed our way through the store to help you find that one cool ingredient or produce {from our selection} you might be willing to splurge on and all under INR 999.