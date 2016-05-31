Under999: Make Up For Less At Nykaa.Com

With a whopping 400 brands curated on their virtual shelves apparently, browsing through online cosmetics store Nykaa sure can feel like being in a giant beauty maze of sorts. From skincare to hair care and make up to fragrances, there is just a lot to choose from here. But the good news is that Nykaa believes in giving its clientele plenty of deals {think daily offers, reduced prices and surprise sales}. Keeping this in mind, our handy guide to shopping at Nykaa, will take care of all your beauty needs without having to shell out too much {all under INR 999}. Lip glosses, mascara, foundation, eye shadow, dry shampoo and even face mists find a place in our #Under999 beauty list. Happy shopping folks.