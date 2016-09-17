Everyone knows what it is that drives tourists from all over the world to Goa. However, is there something people usually miss out on? Baga, Anjuna, Vagator and Calangute are the beaches that make Goa’s nightlife so popular. But Goa is not just about an exciting and adventurous time; it is a beautiful place that has much more to offer. OYO has compiled the seven best unexplored beaches of Goa. This is the perfect time to head out to Goa as every bit of the small state is lit up in bright and beautiful colours. #LetsGoa.
7 Unexplored Beaches Of Goa You Need To Hit On Your Next Weekend
Agonda
This beach is next to one of Goa’s most populous villages, Agonda. It is largely non-commercial and thus, has a distraction free environment. It is a quiet and clean beach, which is so peaceful that it seems surreal. St. Anne’s Church is right next to the beach, and it is a perfectly maintained tourist spot. It is one of the four nesting sites for Olive Ridley turtles, which can only be found during the month of September.
Arossim
It is one of the most remote beaches of Goa and cannot be so found easily. But that is what makes the entire experience worth it. It is a must visit if you want some time to yourself. The beach slopes into the sea gently, which makes it a great spot for swimming too. With white sands, a clean and spotless coast, and warm surf, Arossim is nothing short of heaven.
Ashwem
It is one part of the twin beaches, Ashwem Morjim; and the other one is also quite uncharted. It has a vast and expansive terrain that seems to go on and on forever. It is perfect for a peaceful leisure time, for just lying down and relaxing or sunbathing. The drive along the beach is perfectly calm, green and scenic. Locals catch crabs along the rocky parts of the shore, which is an interesting activity to observe.
Betalbatim
Close to Colva beach in South Goa, this is a relatively unexplored place. It is clean and pristine because it is less commercial. The beach has very few resorts and is largely secluded. There is a small tributary that opens up right on the beach, making it a unique place that needs to be seen. We would recommend that you take a stroll from the main road, along the sandy narrow path which is surrounded by coconut and palm trees, to appreciate the complete beauty of this place.
Cola
Cola beach is nothing short of a paradise, with a lagoon on one side and a beautiful beach on the other. According to us, it is one of the most untouched places in Goa. It is a calm and peaceful place where one can stay for hours on end without being disturbed.
Mandrem
The beach has areas of sparkling white sand, along a flat surface. It is one of the most serene beaches Goa has to offer. Right next to the beach is a lake which has a wooden bridge across it. It is surrounded by palm trees, making it not only beautiful and scenic but a peaceful and spiritual spot.
Small Vagator
North of Anjuna and South of Vagator, this beach is as secluded as it is unexplored. It can be easily reached by walking down a steep hill. The beach is comparatively less crowded than the other beaches that surround it, and thus, is more enjoyable. There is a skillfully carved Shiva statue transformed out of rock on the beach, and it is one of those sights that you should not miss out.
