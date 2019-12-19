Explored This Beauty Which Is Just An Hour Drive From Bangalore

Are you an adventure lover and like to explore places surrounded by nature and untouched beauty, then Mandaragiri Hill should be on top of your list. An hour drive from Banglore, this place is the best combination of adventure and beauty. A Jain temple located at the top, you have to climb 400+ steps to reach the top. You won’t find the beauty until you reach at the top, once you reach you realised a dramatic change at the back side of the temple. A big lake Surrounded by mountains and almost no human being. Small ponds are there at the top also. Best time to here in the morning where sun rays are not that harsh. The ideal place to make your day better away from city chaos. You will find A statue of Jain saint on the left side before you start climbing stairs. A small history of that saint is beautifully crafted inside the ambience with peacock feather coloured.