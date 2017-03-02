Organic Cocoa To Vegan Gelato: Artisan Products To Load Up On In Pondicherry

Pure chocolate made from the finest beans across the globe? Oh, yes please! While you must certainly stock up on unadulterated cocoa powder and nibs, Mason & Co’s chocolate bars have our hearts. In flavours such as Coconut Milk, Cinnamon and Chilli, Sea Salt Dark Chocolate and my personal favourite, the Espresso Dark Chocolate, it’s sheer indulgence. Naturally, we buy the Gift Pack for…ourselves! Keep an eye out for the limited edition stuff too – think a Peru Light Roast or Coconut Masala Chai. Oh, and the best part? It’s 100 per cent organic, according to French founders, Jane and Faben. More on the chocolates here.

#LBBTip

With permission, you can even tour the factory that produces the chocolates.

Price: INR 590 upwards for 140 gms.