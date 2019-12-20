The unlimited offer, of course. For just INR 450, you can stuff your face with insanely good 6-inch pizzas. And bite-sized desserts. We are a huge fan of the Potato-Rosemary, Mexican Veg Delight, Barbecue Chicken, and Wasabi Mayo Chicken pizzas. And we can't wait to have them from the soon-to-open HSR outlet. Our favourites from the dessert section include everything from the seasonal fruit tarts to the kiwi cheese mousse, and everything in between.
Get Unlimited Pizzas And Sinful Desserts For Only INR 450 Very Soon At HSR
Cafes
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip?
The unlimited offer can't be shared and any leftover pizzas can't be parcelled. Apart from that, you're welcome to eat as much as you can.
Anything Else?
If you're a vegetarian you can avail the unlimited offer at a reduced price of INR 350.
Other Outlets
Cafes
Other Outlets
