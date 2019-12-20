Get Unlimited Pizzas And Sinful Desserts For Only INR 450 Very Soon At HSR

Cafes

Onesta

HSR, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2318, 27th Main Road, 1st Sector, HSR, Bengaluru

View 5 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

The unlimited offer, of course. For just INR 450, you can stuff your face with insanely good 6-inch pizzas. And bite-sized desserts. We are a huge fan of the Potato-Rosemary, Mexican Veg Delight, Barbecue Chicken, and Wasabi Mayo Chicken pizzas. And we can't wait to have them from the soon-to-open HSR outlet. Our favourites from the dessert section include everything from the seasonal fruit tarts to the kiwi cheese mousse, and everything in between.

What's My Pro Tip?

The unlimited offer can't be shared and any leftover pizzas can't be parcelled. Apart from that, you're welcome to eat as much as you can.

Anything Else?

If you're a vegetarian you can avail the unlimited offer at a reduced price of INR 350.

Other Outlets

Onesta

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.2

562, 8th Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Onesta

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru

501, CMH Road, 1st stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Onesta

Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

M-7/414, 4th Floor, 7th Main Road, Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

Onesta

RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru
4.1

Shashi Arcade, 2nd Floor, 215, New BEL Road, RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru

Onesta

Whitefield, Bengaluru
4.1

Virginia Mall, 4th Floor, Whitefield Main Road, Whitefield, Bengaluru

