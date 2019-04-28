Watch Out For Uno Chicago Bar And Grill For Their Amazing Menu!

Chicago Uno landed up in Bangalore with a bang. Uno Chicago Bar and Grill was well known for their deep dish pizza and American style appetizers and desserts. This place is amazing and the food here is fantastic. Located on the first floor of Prestige Shanti Niketan Mall, this place is amazing. Being an original American brand, they have set their ambience similar to one. You can enjoy an American dream in India here. They have indoor seatings and outdoors too. Outdoor seating has graffiti and a wall with their whole journey displayed. Drinks: I had Uno Rasberry lime Ricky - refreshing. The ginger ale and cranberry make this drink amazing. Starters: Spinach Artichoke Deep dip - this was amazing. The was so cheesy and the crust was too good. Best with corn chips. Veg platter - Onion rings, bruschetta duo, parmesan mozzarella cheese stick. They were really amazing. Loved them (Recommended ) Pizza - The blazing hot - this was the best deep dish pizza I ever had. With Cajun Cottage Cheese, Red onion, spring onions, and parmesan this pizza just stole my heart. (P.S This pizza can’t be completed by one person ) loved the quantity and quality. Burger - American Corn and Spinach Burger - crispy corn and Spinach patty were amazingly delicious. The best part was the fries. These were perfect. Not much of oil and were crispy. Desserts - Uno Deep Dish Sundae - this dessert is for all sweet tooth. A giant cookie with ice cream and chocolate sauce and whipped cream. I just loved the cookie. Amazing. The service here is good, they are professionally well trained and are happy to serve. This place can accommodate 100 - 150 people.