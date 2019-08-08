Up Your Style Quotient With These Instagram Worthy Home Decor!

Footprints Forever is a brand known for their gifting products like trays and coasters. Just recently they have launched a range of tray tables and decorative mirrors that are just too pretty. This Instagram worthy decor is sure to win hearts. Done in the signature style with hand embellishments on hi-quality art prints, this new range is a fantastic extension to their product range. Available online through their website, these mirrors and tables can blend into any setting seamlessly. Be it indoors or the partially open spaces, formal sitting areas or the informal sitting, these tables are very dynamic in usability. The best part is that the tabletop is a big tray that can be detached easily so you can move it anywhere. Also, the stand underneath is foldable. There are a host of designs that are 'Desi' yet modern. Their art prints such as musical instruments like guitars, 'mandalas', animals & birds, Indian art styles like the 'Pichwai' and 'Warli' and many more. The table trays are currently available in a few chosen designs from their collection. The hand embellishments on their art prints give a distinct touch to the products. So go ahead and choose your Desi Swag from here!