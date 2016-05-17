Looking for an escape from the sweltering heat? Then, head over to Upasana Retreat in Kudremukh. Sitting amidst the Western Ghats and surrounded by thick, green forests as far as the eye can see, this resort is where you can reconnect with nature.
Upasana Retreat: A Budget Resort Near The Kudremukh National Park
Shortcut
Follow The Forest
While it is not as popular as Coorg for its forest reserves, Kudremukh surely deserves a visit. Why? For one, the hordes of tourists are yet to arrive and, well, you can stay at the charming Upasana Resort without shelling out a good chunk of your savings. Located in the sparsely populated Samse Village, Upasana is one of the better hotels in the area and the expansive bungalow-like hotel makes for a pleasant sight.
If you are the kind of traveller who is more than willing to skip on the frills and settle into a hotel room that does a good job of providing the basics {and a little more}, Upasana is just for you. Of course, just the killer view from your window, overlooking the Kudremukh National Park and tea estates , is worth every penny you pay here.
Hiker’s Paradise
Upasana is a great base from where you can explore the Shola forests that cover the Western Ghats. The resort will happily recommend a local guide so that you can hit the trails and hike through mountains and tea estates. Along the way, you’ll encounter gurgling brooks, scenic views, abundant flora, and spot rare birds and wildlife. For hikers, nature lovers and wildlife photography enthusiasts this is an experience that simply cannot be missed. We also recommend that you go in search of Kudremukh’s many waterfalls like the Kadambi and the Hanumangundi Falls that are nestled in the national park {you can hire a vehicle for a safari around the park}.
Love the indoors? Don’t worry, there’s plenty in store for you too. All the serenity that surrounds Upasana will have you looking for inner peace, we are sure. Just sign up for a crash course in yoga and meditation at the resort itself. When you are done with that, you can amuse yourself with board games, karaoke, or by jumping into their pool. Roaring bonfires during night time will ensure that you go to bed all warm and toasty.
Where: Samse Village, Kalasa, Near The National Park, Kudremukh
Price: INR 3,000 – INR 4,500 per person per day {inclusive of meals and taxes}
Contact: +91 9482749288
Check out the website here.
Comments (0)