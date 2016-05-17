Upasana Retreat: A Budget Resort Near The Kudremukh National Park

Upasana is a great base from where you can explore the Shola forests that cover the Western Ghats. The resort will happily recommend a local guide so that you can hit the trails and hike through mountains and tea estates. Along the way, you’ll encounter gurgling brooks, scenic views, abundant flora, and spot rare birds and wildlife. For hikers, nature lovers and wildlife photography enthusiasts this is an experience that simply cannot be missed. We also recommend that you go in search of Kudremukh’s many waterfalls like the Kadambi and the Hanumangundi Falls that are nestled in the national park {you can hire a vehicle for a safari around the park}.

Love the indoors? Don’t worry, there’s plenty in store for you too. All the serenity that surrounds Upasana will have you looking for inner peace, we are sure. Just sign up for a crash course in yoga and meditation at the resort itself. When you are done with that, you can amuse yourself with board games, karaoke, or by jumping into their pool. Roaring bonfires during night time will ensure that you go to bed all warm and toasty.

Where: Samse Village, Kalasa, Near The National Park, Kudremukh

Price: INR 3,000 – INR 4,500 per person per day {inclusive of meals and taxes}

Contact: +91 9482749288

