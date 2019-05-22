Make Mother Earth Happy By Buying From This Sustainable Fashion Brand

Clothing should never be made at a cost of the environment or people who make it, is what Upasana strongly believes in. Upasana is a slow fashion brand that makes sustainable clothing using organic methods that don't harm the environment and the people making those clothes.

Their collections are made out of organic cotton, khadi and handcrafted with block prints, indigo hues, hand embroidery, and patchwork. Their free-flowing dresses and airy bottoms made out of Ikat, Ajrakh and Kalamkari are the writer's absolute favourite. They also sell accessories which are made out of upcycled materials. The patchwork 3D handbags and handcrafted stoles are hard to resist.

For anyone who loves slow fashion and Indian handlooms, Upasana is that one brand that one must visit. You can find Upsana products in Basava at Basvangudi or you can also shop online on their website.

